Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OPI. TheStreet lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $29.69.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($1.55). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $147.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.12 million. On average, analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is -178.86%.

Institutional Trading of Office Properties Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 263,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 33,294 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

