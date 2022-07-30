Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Short Interest Down 47.4% in July

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the June 30th total of 4,370,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 753,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 1,840.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Oil States International by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oil States International by 23.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Oil States International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 38,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oil States International during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OIS stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 988,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 3.20. Oil States International has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44.

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $181.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.30 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oil States International will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oil States International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

