OKB One Day Trading Volume Reaches $16.88 Million (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 30th. One OKB coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.47 or 0.00075605 BTC on exchanges. OKB has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $16.88 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OKB has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,408.77 or 0.99939979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00130792 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00032576 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004359 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.