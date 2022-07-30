Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Piper Sandler

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens raised Old National Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Old National Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $20.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

In other news, COO Mark G. Sander purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 387,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,933,604.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Mark G. Sander purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 387,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,933,604.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brendon B. Falconer bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 53.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 91.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

