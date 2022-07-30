Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 891,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 457,556 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.29% of Old Republic International worth $23,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,446,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,744,000 after acquiring an additional 748,168 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,463,000 after purchasing an additional 55,475 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,762,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,552,000 after purchasing an additional 250,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,871,000 after purchasing an additional 138,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,470,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,908,000 after purchasing an additional 51,035 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Old Republic International news, Director Steven R. Walker purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell acquired 9,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $234,409.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,982.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Walker acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

