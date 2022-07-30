Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

OSBC stock opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $624.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.12. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 12.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 95,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,075,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

