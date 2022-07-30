Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 12.26%.
Old Second Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of OSBC stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.68 million, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.12. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.
OSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Old Second Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.
Old Second Bancorp Company Profile
Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.
