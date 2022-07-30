Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Omnitek Engineering Price Performance

OMTK stock remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. Omnitek Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11.

About Omnitek Engineering

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, natural gas engines, and complementary products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuel, including compressed, liquefied, and renewable natural gas, as well as liquid petroleum gas; natural gas engines and components; and high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters.

