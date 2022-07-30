OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
OP Bancorp has a payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OP Bancorp to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.
OP Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ OPBK opened at $11.30 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $171.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.61.
About OP Bancorp
OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OP Bancorp (OPBK)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.