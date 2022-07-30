OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

OP Bancorp has a payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OP Bancorp to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OP Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ OPBK opened at $11.30 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $171.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.61.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OPBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 37.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that OP Bancorp will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.