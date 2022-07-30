Open Governance Token (OPEN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $104.00

Open Governance Token (OPEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. In the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $26,575.52 and approximately $104.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Open Governance Token

Open Governance Token is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol.

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

