OpenOcean (OOE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $678,548.00

OpenOcean (OOE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for about $0.0363 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $6.07 million and $678,548.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004235 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00611622 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015226 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001642 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,203,846 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal.

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

