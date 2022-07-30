OpenOcean (OOE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $678,548.00

OpenOcean (OOE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for about $0.0363 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $6.07 million and $678,548.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004235 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00611622 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015226 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001642 BTC.
OpenOcean Profile
OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,203,846 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal.
OpenOcean Coin Trading
