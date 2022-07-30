OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OPGN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of OpGen to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get OpGen alerts:

OpGen Price Performance

NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.49 on Thursday. OpGen has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $22.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OpGen

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. OpGen had a negative net margin of 680.36% and a negative return on equity of 72.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. Equities analysts expect that OpGen will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 97,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.21% of OpGen as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

(Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.