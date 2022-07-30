Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

NYSE:OPY traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.59. 225,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,786. Oppenheimer has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $54.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $410.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $266.03 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 716,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 44.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

