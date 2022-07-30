Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $304.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $288.36.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $278.99 on Tuesday. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $225.92 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 167.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in ANSYS by 89.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.