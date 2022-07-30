Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $304.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $288.36.
Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $278.99 on Tuesday. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $225.92 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 167.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in ANSYS by 89.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
