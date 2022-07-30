Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Short Interest Down 46.9% in July

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,600 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the June 30th total of 522,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 126.2 days.

Orbia Advance Price Performance

MXCHF remained flat at $2.09 during trading hours on Friday. Orbia Advance has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $2.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

