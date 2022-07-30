Orbit Chain (ORC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $908,124.00

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. One Orbit Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $84.92 million and approximately $908,124.00 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded up 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,211.39 or 1.00006663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004131 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00130820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00032591 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

ORC is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 962,424,585 coins and its circulating supply is 614,690,014 coins. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

