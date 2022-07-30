Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Short Interest Update

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Oregon Bancorp Price Performance

Oregon Bancorp stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20. Oregon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $47.40.

Get Oregon Bancorp alerts:

Oregon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th.

About Oregon Bancorp

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oregon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oregon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.