Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNKGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Origin Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OBNK stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.07. 64,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,182. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.26.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,883,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,634,000 after acquiring an additional 210,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Earnings History for Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

