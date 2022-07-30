Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Origin Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OBNK stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.07. 64,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,182. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.26.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,883,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,634,000 after acquiring an additional 210,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

