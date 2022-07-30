Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Short Interest Up 111.1% in July

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Osprey Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS OBTC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,292. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $19.78.

