OST (OST) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

OST (OST) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One OST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OST has a total market cap of $421,109.71 and approximately $29,079.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OST has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.



OST Profile

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,532,509 coins. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OST is ost.com. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OST

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

