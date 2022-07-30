Otis Worldwide Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Saturday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Otis Worldwide has a payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Otis Worldwide to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,183,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.62. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $66.97 and a twelve month high of $92.84.

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,353 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,840,000 after acquiring an additional 984,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after acquiring an additional 829,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,459,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

