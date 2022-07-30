Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the June 30th total of 35,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

NASDAQ OXBR traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.49. 15,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,362. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oxbridge Re ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 57.64%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OXBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Oxbridge Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.