PAC Protocol (PAC) Price Reaches $0.0004

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.97 million and $58,027.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Protocol alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002272 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000360 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000447 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About PAC Protocol

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,936,254,221 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial.

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.