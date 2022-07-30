PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Raised to $104.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $91.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.15. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.47.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

