Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. lowered its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 25,135 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $912,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $65,876,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PANW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.72.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,705,537.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,170 shares of company stock worth $419,382,287. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $499.10 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $500.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $530.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

