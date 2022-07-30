Pancake Bunny Tops One Day Volume of $78,505.00 (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0886 or 0.00000362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a market capitalization of $45,231.64 and approximately $78,505.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,515.60 or 0.99991450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00131176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00032267 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin.

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

