Pangolin Market Capitalization Reaches $6.12 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 30th. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0520 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $6.12 million and $229,182.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.58 or 0.00609315 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015490 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00034852 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 117,667,765 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

