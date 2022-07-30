Pangolin Market Capitalization Reaches $6.12 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 30th. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0520 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $6.12 million and $229,182.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.58 or 0.00609315 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015490 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00034852 BTC.
About Pangolin
Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 117,667,765 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.
