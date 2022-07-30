Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Lowered to Market Perform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research lowered shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PARA. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Paramount Global to a sell rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.85.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.65. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $42.17.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

