Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.15

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.15 and last traded at $38.96, with a volume of 35635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.29.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.43.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

