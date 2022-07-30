Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PCYG. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Park City Group to $9.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Park City Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Park City Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

Institutional Trading of Park City Group

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCYG. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Park City Group by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 46,606 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,072,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 31,566 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,475,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Park City Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

