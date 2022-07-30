Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Short Interest Down 43.5% in July

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the June 30th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 265.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PRRWF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Lawn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Park Lawn Stock Performance

Shares of PRRWF stock remained flat at $26.49 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.16. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

