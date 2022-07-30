PARSIQ Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $29.12 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.14 or 0.00442790 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000179 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000297 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $479.42 or 0.01962955 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.65 or 0.00272902 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000665 BTC.

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 170,135,032 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

