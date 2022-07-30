Pax Dollar Price Down 0.1% This Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Pax Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004089 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $944.32 million and $3.83 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00062950 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00015294 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Pax Dollar Coin Profile

Pax Dollar is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. The official website for Pax Dollar is paxos.com/standard. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard.

Pax Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.