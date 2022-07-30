PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,972 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 1.3% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.16.
Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal
PayPal Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of PayPal stock opened at $86.53 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $296.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $100.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.20.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PayPal Company Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.
Featured Stories
