PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in PayPal were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 83.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after buying an additional 337,048 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in PayPal by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PayPal from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PayPal from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.16.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $86.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.20. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $296.70.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

