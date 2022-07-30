PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 40.19% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

PCB Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

PCB traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.27. 82,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,622. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31.

PCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 10,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $200,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,263,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,335,300.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Justin Chon sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 10,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,263,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,335,300.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 16,091 shares of company stock valued at $320,332 in the last ninety days. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 26,053 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 59.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 130,906 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 79.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 31.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCB. Raymond James downgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp to $21.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

