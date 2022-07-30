Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.48 EPS

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The coal producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $1.48, Briefing.com reports. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Peabody Energy updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $20.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29. Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $33.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,905 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Peabody Energy by 104.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 16,265.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

