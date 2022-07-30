Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.48 EPS

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The coal producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $1.48, Briefing.com reports. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Peabody Energy updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Peabody Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $20.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29. Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $33.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.
Peabody Energy Company Profile
Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.
