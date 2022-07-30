Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 5.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.66. 55,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $599.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.68. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $54.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.39 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter D. Horst purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.49 per share, with a total value of $78,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,848 shares in the company, valued at $341,603.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, Director Steven A. Kass bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.11 per share, with a total value of $31,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,657.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter D. Horst bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.49 per share, for a total transaction of $78,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,848 shares in the company, valued at $341,603.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 52.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 20.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 64,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.