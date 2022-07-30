PegNet Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $85.00 (PEG)

PegNet (PEG) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 30th. One PegNet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PegNet has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. PegNet has a market capitalization of $47,643.29 and $85.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PegNet

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

