Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PEBO. Raymond James cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $879.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.90. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $34.63.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.79%.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 147,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 75.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 79,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth $96,000. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

