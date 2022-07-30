Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Decreases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $738.46.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $703.59. The company had a trading volume of 472,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,023. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $641.35 and a 200 day moving average of $658.61. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.64 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

