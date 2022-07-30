Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Invests $293,000 in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BG. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Bunge by 100.5% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 118.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Stock Performance

BG opened at $92.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.72. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $73.15 and a twelve month high of $128.40.

Bunge Increases Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.