Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 414.5% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 123,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,312,000 after buying an additional 99,500 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,228,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,024,000 after purchasing an additional 721,920 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.34. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $108.11 and a 52-week high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.