Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Purchases 37,948 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 484.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,776 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37,948 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 3.5% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $132.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.86 and a 200-day moving average of $137.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.