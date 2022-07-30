Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 2,570 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.49 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.