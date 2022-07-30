Persistence Market Cap Hits $97.87 Million (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. One Persistence coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00003528 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Persistence has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Persistence has a market cap of $97.87 million and $469,679.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Persistence

Persistence (CRYPTO:XPRT) is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 144,815,083 coins and its circulating supply is 115,615,083 coins. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone.

Persistence Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars.

