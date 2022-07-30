Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Set at $50.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $283.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.29.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 171,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Essex LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 54,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.