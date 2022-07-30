PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PG&E also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.07-1.13 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PCG. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PG&E to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.75.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PCG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.86. 11,921,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,085,889. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. PG&E has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). PG&E had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 10.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its position in PG&E by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 348,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in PG&E by 13.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,131 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC purchased a new stake in PG&E during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 24.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.