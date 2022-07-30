Phantasma (SOUL) Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $28.83 million and $419,113.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,989.58 or 0.99917985 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00045053 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00028923 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,389,230 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.