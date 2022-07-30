Philadelphia Trust Co. Acquires New Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 70,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a $61.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.57. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The firm had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.